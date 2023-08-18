Engage2Excel Named a Top Employee Recognition Provider for the Twelfth Year in HRO Today Baker's Dozen

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, has been recognized as a top service provider, ranking in the top five in Employee Recognition on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction List.

Engage2Excel's continued recognition, including a Leader placement on Everest Group's 2023 Rewards and Recognition (R&R) PEAK Matrix, demonstrates our ability to develop and implement creative solutions for our clients," says Jeff Gelinas, President of Engage2Excel. "We are thankful for this acknowledgment and to each of our clients for their trust in us and how we manage their unique employee recognition and career experience programs."

HRO Today Baker's Dozen is considered a leading benchmark for engagement provider differentiation, and the rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction. To come to an overall score, HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

