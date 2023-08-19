The Bell Tower on 34th, near Garden Oaks in Houston, has new events and food packages that will allow private event and gala organizers to turn their historic ballrooms into a banquet hall.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2023) - The Bell Tower on 34th can now offer event organizers use of one of their five different historic ballrooms, or their unique outdoor plaza, for banquet-style dining events. While some of these event spaces have previously been reserved for canapé style events, the events team has redesigned the spaces to make them equally ideal for sit-down formal galas. The executive chef at The Bell Tower on 34th has also designed several new seasonal menu concepts for interested clients who want to make a booking for the second half of 2023.

For more details, visit https://thebelltoweron34th.com.

Historic Banquet Hall for Garden Oaks Galas Announced by The Bell Tower on 34th

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/177708_95631822a471bb13_001full.jpg

The Bell Tower on 34th is calling their redesigned spaces banquet halls because they believe that, with their new sit-down events packages, their historic ballrooms have become more than simply a reception hall or event hall. Each distinctive ballroom caters to different size groups and features different visual aspects like high ceilings and grand staircases, that the events team believe makes them suitable for high-end and formal sit-down galas.

Roger Igo, The President and CEO of The Bell Tower on 34th, said, "We believe The Bell Tower on 34th is one of the best and most unique gala venues in Houston, and with our new foods and events packages we believe the hosts of executive galas, grand private galas and other high-society events can produce spectacular and unforgettable events."

For their new banquet packages, The Bell Tower on 34th can offer event hosts full event planning services in the lead-up to their gala and a dedicated in-house event coordinator on the day who will ensure every part of the event runs to plan. Event organizers will also have ample time with each one of the venues' department heads to design their event concept, including with the venue's executive chef.

With their new sit-down concepts for formal galas, The Bell Tower on 34th can also create an events package that will include all AV, décor and entertainment, plus valet parking and private security.

The Executive Chef for the venue, Sergio Arellano, said, "For The Bell Tower on 34th, I have attracted and recruited a fantastic cohesive team of the best talented culinary professionals and experts who aim to deliver the most delicious international cuisine for our guests from all over the world. Everything is authentic. It's all a part of our goal, to deliver excellent events no one will ever forget."

Interested readers can find out more at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/corporate-events.

Contact Info:

Name: Roger Igo

Email: roger@bell34.com

Phone: 713-868-2355)

Organization: The Bell Tower on 34th

Address: 901 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, United States

Website: https://thebelltoweron34th.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177708