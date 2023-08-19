Goldstone Financial Group (630-620-9300), a licensed financial planner based in Nashville, has a new planning service which focuses on Individual Retirement Accounts, like Roth IRAs.

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2023) - Goldstone Financial Group has launched a new retirement planning service that is designed to teach clients how they can use Investment Retirement Accounts, or IRAs, as tax-deferred savings and investment vehicles. Goldstone Financial Group believes that while many Americans have a relatively strong 401(k) plan-one which will support them at least partially through retirement-they believe many Americans are unaware of how IRAs, including Roth IRAs can benefit them and complement their 401(k) plan, which is why they have launched their new service.

Goldstone Financial Group has also launched their new IRA focused retirement planning service in response to the latest US Census figures, which show that while 34.6% of the population have a 401(k)-making it the most common form of retirement savings account-only 18.2% of Americans are using IRA accounts.

As Jessica DeBold, CFP®, EA, the Director of Advanced Planning for Goldstone Financial Group explained, IRAs offer greater flexibility compared to employer-sponsored retirement plans, like 401(k)s. Because IRAs allow individuals to diversify their portfolios with a wide range of investment choices, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and more, Goldstone will use their new IRA planning service to create a tailored IRA investment strategy for each client, one that takes into account their risk tolerance and long-term financial goals.

With their new IRA planning service, Goldstone will also help their clients to take advantage of both traditional IRAs, which have tax-deductible contributions and, therefore, reduce a person's taxable income, and Roth IRAs, which have tax-free withdrawals. By presenting this combination of Traditional and Roth IRAs, Goldstone believes they can help their clients minimize their tax burden whilst they are still working and saving, and in the future, when they have retired.

With their new retirement planning service, Goldstone Financial Group believes they can also help their clients to use their employee-sponsored 401(k) and their own independent IRA or IRAs in tandem. By incorporating both IRAs and 401(k)s into their retirement planning, Goldstone's clients will be able to optimize their savings potential and take advantage of fund rollovers.

"One of the first steps in investment planning for retirement is choosing the right retirement plan. There are several options to choose from, including 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), and Roth IRAs. Each plan has its own set of rules and requirements, so it's important to find expert help that can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs," added Jessica.

