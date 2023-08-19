Security Token Market Announces TokenizeThis Virtual Conference, October 11-13, 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2023 / Security Token Market (STM), the premier hub for data and media on tokenized securities, is officially announcing its flagship conference, TokenizeThis, taking place from October 11 to 13, 2023. The inaugural conference aims to unite global leaders in the field of tokenization, catering to both retail and institutional audiences, in a dynamic and informative virtual event that is free for anyone to attend.

TokenizeThis will serve as a groundbreaking conference for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the future of tokenized securities. With a diverse lineup of expert speakers, engaging panels, and interactive workshops, the conference promises to offer a comprehensive view of the tokenization landscape.

About TokenizeThis by STM

TokenizeThis comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of tokenized securities. As the industry continues to gain momentum, STM recognizes the need for a central forum where thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts can gather to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and chart the course for the future of finance using tokenization. This industry event serves as a testament to STM's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the tokenization ecosystem.

Herwig Konings, CEO of Security Token Group, says "TokenizeThis represents a milestone in the journey toward a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent financial ecosystem. We are excited to convene the brightest minds in asset tokenization to foster meaningful discussions that will shape the future of finance. This conference embodies our dedication to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We are glad to finally debut the go-to industry event for security tokens".

Highlight Speakers and Panels

Day #1 - Battle of the Blockchains: Inspired by past Security Token Market webinars, one of the standout panels of TokenizeThis, "Battle of the Blockchains," will bring together blockchain leaders from the leading Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains to engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the merits of various blockchain platforms used for tokenization.

This panel will dive into the technical nuances, scalability, existing use cases, and interoperability considerations that influence blockchain choices in the world of security tokens. Panelists include:

Anthony Bassili, Head of Tokenization, Coinbase

Morgan Krupetsky, Director of BD for Institutions & Capital Markets, Avalanche

Colin Butler, Global Head of Institutional Capital, Polygon Labs

Anthony Moro, CEO, Provenance Foundation

Day #2 - Global Adoption and Regulatory Arbitrage: Exploring the intersection of global adoption and regulatory dynamics, this panel will address the challenges and opportunities that arise when navigating diverse regulatory landscapes across different jurisdictions.

Experts will discuss strategies for achieving regulatory compliance while optimizing operational efficiencies, fostering international collaboration, their international involvements, and encouraging widespread tokenization adoption. Panelists include:

Jacobo Ochando Ortí, Head of Tokenization, Deloitte

Oi-Yee Choo, CEO, ADDX

Graham Rodford, CEO, Archax

Day #3 - End-to-end Tokenization Workshop: The third day of the conference will feature an immersive workshop dedicated to the intricacies of tokenizing real world assets. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the processes, technologies, and legal frameworks involved in bringing traditional assets onto the blockchain. This workshop will empower participants with actionable knowledge to drive real-world tokenization projects.

STM would like to thank its sponsors for helping make this event possible. These brands represent industry leaders who value the importance of education and networking for the industry. Thank you to Inveniam, RedSwan CRE, Fairchild Acquisitions and the rest of the panelist participants for your support.

VIP Pass Information

A special access ticket will be available for audience members who would like to receive recordings from the event. VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to a signed copy of Blockchain Explained: Your Ultimate Guide to the Tokenization of Finance by Peter Gaffney, Kyle Sonlin, and Herwig Konings in addition to a limited edition 'STM' branded apparel that can be verified using blockchain tracing technology by Phygital. The high-quality merchandise is manufactured by FA Merch. The VIP Pass is only available to the first 150 buyers.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the next revolution in finance. Register now FREE for TokenizeThis and join us for three days of groundbreaking insights and collaboration. For more information and to register, please visit summit.stm.co .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jason Barraza

COO

Jason@STM.Co

About Security Token Market:

Security Token Market ("STM", stm.co) is the largest repository of security token trading data and news, with a live-trading data feed for over 200 security tokens currently valued at over $25B in market capitalization while also tracking over 500 primary offerings. STM also produces professional media programming around the tokenization industry amassing millions of impressions across social media and thousands of hours watched and listened across its YouTube and podcast channels.

Media Contact

Organization: Security Token Market

Contact Person: Jason Barraza

Website: https://stm.co

Email: jason@stm.co

SOURCE: Security Token Market

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770858/Security-Token-Market-Announces-TokenizeThis-Virtual-Conference-October-11-13-2023