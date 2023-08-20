Statistics: Accodrind to Statistik Austria, there were 811 736 local units in Austria belonging to 723 044 en- terprises and employing 4 741 955 persons on 31 October 2021, the reference date of the census of local units of employment 2021. One-person enterprises were the most com- mon type of enterprise, yet more than half of all employed persons in Austria worked in enterprises with at least two local units. Far more than half of all enterprises in Austria (60.5%) consist of only one self-employed person without employees. These enterprises are called one-person enterprises. Only 4.8% of all Austrian enterprises were active at more than one location. However, in 2021 more than half of all employed persons were employed there (52.9%). (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...