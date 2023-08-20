Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG reported a rise of revenues for the first half of 2023 (+7% to € 5.2 million after € 4.9 million in H1 2022), driven by a continued strong demand for the Carragelose products. The operating result for the period was € -2.9 million (H1 2022: € -2.5 million) due to increased R&D expenses and personnel costs. Marinomed was successful in obtaining the market authorization in Mexico as well as the expansion of the portfolio with an eye drop product and an anti-allergic product for the next season in 2024. Supported by excellent clinical data for its two Marinosolv-based product candidates Tacrosolv and Budesolv, the company pushed its business development activities in H1 2023 with the aim to enter a new partnership by the end of the ...

