Andritz: Jarno Nymark has been appointed to the Executive Board of technology company Andritz as of October 1, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Pulp & Paper Business Area. Previously, the business area was led by Joachim Schönbeck for the capital business and Humbert Köfler for the service business. In the future, Joachim Schönbeck will focus on his role as President and CEO of Andritz, while Humbert Köfler will retire after 36 years with the company.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.31% Immofinanz: With an partnership with Stockenboi Energie and Energieallianz Austria, Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz secures the supply of all 23 standing investments, covering 234,373 sqm, of its office and retail portfolio with electricity from photovoltaic ...

