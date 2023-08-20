Gillespie Shields (480-985-4000) has announced the launch of a dedicated legal advisory line for child custody cases in Phoenix, Gilbert and Peoria.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2023) - Gillespie Shields, a family law firm headquartered at 1630 S Stapley Dr #212, Mesa, AZ, aims to improve access to credible family law advice through a support line dedicated to child custody cases.

More information is available at https://gillespieshields.com/.





Law Firm Gillespie Shields Launches Child Custody Legal Advice Line In Phoenix



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/177843_921ae04a542c58b8_001full.jpg

Gillespie Shields can offer informed legal advice on complex family law cases, including matters related to legal custody, physical custody, spousal support, and visitation rights. The firm's nuanced understanding of the intricate legal landscape enables them to offer strategic advice and practical solutions to clients navigating difficult situations.

Child custody battles often involve emotionally charged situations where parental rights and the best interests of the child come into play. The firm's seasoned attorneys recognize the sensitivity of these matters and are dedicated to pursuing resolutions that prioritize the mental health and well-being of all parties involved.

Gillespie Shields also place a strong emphasis on providing comprehensive legal representation tailored to each client's unique circumstances. The firm's commitment to client welfare is evident in its approach to initial consultations, during which its legal experts take the time to thoroughly understand the client's situation and outline potential legal strategies.

"During the initial consultation, we delve into the specific details of our clients' legal issues, whether it's legal custody, physical custody, or visitation rights," said DeeAn Gillespie Strub, Gillespie Shields founder and owner. "This allows us to develop personalized legal strategies that address their concerns and objectives, ultimately guiding them toward a favorable resolution."

Furthermore, Gillespie Shields' team's expertise extends to crafting effective parenting plans that facilitate cooperative parenting, even in the midst of legal disputes. According to the firm, these plans, which outline the terms of custody and parenting time, can play a pivotal role in reducing conflicts and ensuring the well-being of children caught in the midst of familial discord.

In cases where sole custody is sought or contested, Gillespie Shields' attorneys draw upon their extensive experience to provide sound legal guidance and representation. According to the firm, these attorneys' meticulous attention to legal details, combined with a thorough understanding of parental rights and family court procedures, positions them as formidable advocates in custody battles.

In addition, Gillespie Shields' website serves as an invaluable resource, offering informative articles on family law topics, parental rights, and legal issues related to child custody.

Gillespie Shields, based in Mesa, Arizona, specializes in divorce, child custody, spousal support, and related legal matters. With a client-centered approach and a team of highly skilled attorneys, Gillespie Shields is dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of families in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Peoria.

Interested parties can find more information at https://gillespieshields.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: DeeAn Gillespie Strub

Email: dgillespie@gillaw.com

Organization: GillespieShields

Address: 7319 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020, United States

Website: https://gillespieshields.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177843