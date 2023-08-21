EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

EPIC Suisse AG reports strong operating performance for the 1st half-year 2023 Rental income grew by 7.2% to CHF 32.9 million in H1 2023 versus CHF 30.7 million in H1 2022

Vacancy rate further reduced to 4.4% for H1 2023 compared to 6.5% for H1 2022

Continued long WAULT of 8.1 years as at 30 June 2023 (8.2 years as at 31 December 2022)

Net unrealised revaluation loss of CHF 5.9 million in H1 2023 mainly due to higher real discount rates resulting from the changed interest rate environment and associated higher yield expectations (gain of CHF 5.3 million in H1 2022)

EBITDA excluding revaluation on properties amounted to CHF 26.5 million in H1 2023 versus CHF 25.0 million in H1 2022 (when adjusted for the one-off IPO costs of CHF 5.9 million in H1 2022)

Value of the real estate portfolio increased by 0.9% to CHF 1'514.7 million primarily due to the advancement of the ongoing development projects (CHF 1'501.9 million as at 31 December 2022)

Solid equity ratio at 50.8% EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC) (the "Company" or "EPIC Suisse") published today significant growth and a strong operating performance for the first half-year 2023. The results were achieved despite a challenging market environment and are a testimony to the quality of the Company's real estate portfolio and to its successful long-term Buy-Build-Hold strategy. Higher rental income, vacancies further reduced Rental income from real estate properties was CHF 32.9 million in the first half of 2023, representing a substantial increase of 7.2% compared to CHF 30.7 million in the first half-year 2022. The increase was driven by additional rent due to indexation, a reduction in vacancies to 4.4% (6.5% in H1 2022) as well as the expiry of rent-free periods granted. Accordingly, the net annualised rental income yield of properties in operation reached 4.6% for the first half of 2023 (4.2% in H1 2022). Value of the real estate portfolio remains steady at CHF 1.5 billion The value of the real estate portfolio increased by 0.9% to CHF 1'514.7 million as at 30 June 2023 (CHF 1'501.9 million as at 31 December 2022), primarily due to the advancement of the ongoing development projects and despite a net unrealised revaluation loss of CHF 5.9 million mainly as a result of higher real discount rates applied by the independent real estate valuer. The weighted average real discount rate increased by 5 basis points to 3.36% as at the end of June 2023 (3.31% end of December 2022). The WAULT remained stable and at a long duration of 8.1 years as at 30 June 2023 (8.2 years as at 31 December 2022). During the first half of 2023, the capital expenditures amounted to CHF 18.7 million and were mainly focused on the development projects with total investments of CHF 15.7 million, of which CHF 13.3 million related to project PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne and CHF 2.4 million to the construction of building C (Campus Leman) in Morges, which started in April 2023. Profitability EBITDA (including revaluation of properties) amounted to CHF 20.7 million for the first half of 2023 (CHF 24.4 million for H1 2022). Excluding the unrealised revaluation loss on properties of CHF 5.9 million in H1 2023 and for the prior half-year period the revaluation gain of CHF 5.3 million as well as excluding the one-off IPO costs of 5.9 million in H1 2022, the adjusted EBITDA amounts to CHF 26.5 million and CHF 25.0 million for H1 2023 and H1 2022 respectively. This reflects a progression of 6.1% mainly as a result of the top line growth. The financial result for the first half of 2023 displayed a net expense of CHF 7.9 million versus a net income of CHF 19.1 million in H1 2022. The latter included an unrealised revaluation gain from hedging instruments (interest rate swaps) in the amount of CHF 23.1 million. The periodical revaluation of the swaps (negative effect of CHF 4.5 million by the end of June 2023) does not impact the group's operations, cash flows or dividend distributions, as already mentioned in previous financial reports. Net bank charges remained stable at CHF 3.5 million in the first half of 2023 (CHF 3.4 million in H1 2022), principally due to a lower amount of bank debt during H1 2023. Profit (including revaluation effects) came to CHF 11.2 million for the first half-year 2023 versus CHF 38.7 million for the previous comparable period. After adjusting for the revaluation effects as well as the above-mentioned one-off IPO costs incurred during H1 2022, the net profit rose by 7.4% to CHF 20.9 million compared to CHF 19.4 million for H1 2022. Strong capital base As at 30 June 2023, equity totalled CHF 798.6 million which corresponds to a solid equity ratio of 50.8% (CHF 818.4 million and 52.4% as at 31 December 2022). The Company distributed a dividend of CHF 3.00 per share to the shareholders on 4 May 2023. Accordingly, the net asset value per share equalled CHF 77.31 end of June 2023 (CHF 79.23 as at 31 December 2022). All short-term mortgage-secured bank loans as at 31 December 2022 were renewed with maturities in 2028 and beyond, which is reflected in the longer weighted average residual maturity of 5.1 years as at 30 June 2023 (4.1 years by 31 December 2022). As anticipated in view of the current interest rate environment, the weighted average interest rate increased to 1.3% as at 30 June 2023 (1.0% as at 31 December 2022). Outlook Climate change, energy supply, sustainability, interest rates and inflationary risks remain amongst the key focus areas with potentially high impacts on the economic environment. The war in Ukraine and the stakes involved are unfortunately still part of the geopolitical landscape. Assuming no materially adverse impact on our operations going forward, we are confident of reaching a net rental income growth target of circa 4% to 6% for the full year 2023. ______________________ For selected key figures, please refer to the appendix of this press release as well as to the Half-Year Report 2023 for further information and a glossary of alternative performance measures (on page 50 of the report). Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch

About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Result

Units

H1 2023

H1 2022 Rental income from real estate properties CHF ('000) 32'872 30'661 Net operating income (NOI)1 CHF ('000) 30'738 28'271 Net gain (loss) from revaluation of properties CHF ('000) (5'885) 5'278 EBITDA (incl. revaluation of properties) CHF ('000) 20'654 24'411 EBITDA (excl. revaluation of properties) CHF ('000) 26'539 19'133 EBITDA (excl. revaluation of properties and one-off IPO costs in H1 2022)2 CHF ('000) 26'539 25'007 Profit (incl. revaluation effects) CHF ('000) 11'230 38'724 Profit (excl. revaluation effects)3 CHF ('000) 20'856 13'546 Profit (excl. revaluation effects and one-off IPO costs in H1 2022)2 CHF ('000) 20'856 19'420 Net rental income yield properties in operation (annualised) % 4.6% 4.2%

Balance sheet

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022 Total assets CHF ('000) 1'572'084 1'563'201 Equity (NAV) CHF ('000) 798'616 818'412 Equity ratio % 50.8% 52.4% Return on equity (incl. revaluation effects)4 (annualised for H1 2023) % 2.8% 8.1% Return on equity (excl. revaluation effects)5 (annualised for H1 2023) % 5.2% 4.7% Weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans % 1.3% 1.0% Weighted average residual maturity of mortgage-secured bank loans Years 5.1 4.1 Net loan to value (LTV) ratio6 % 39.7% 38.3%

Portfolio

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022 Total portfolio CHF ('000) 1'514'744 1'501'882 Investment properties in operation CHF ('000) 1'441'689 1'447'761 Investment properties under development/construction CHF ('000) 73'055 54'121 Reported vacancy rate (properties in operation) % 4.4% 5.8% Adjusted vacancy rate (properties in operation)7 % 2.8% 3.3% WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) Years 8.1 8.2

Information per share

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022 Number of shares outstanding at period end # ('000) 10'330 10'330 Net asset value (NAV) per share CHF 77.31 79.23 Share price on SIX Swiss Exchange CHF 62.00 63.50



H1 2023

H1 2022 Weighted average number of outstanding shares # ('000) 10'330 8'052 Earnings per share (incl. revaluation effects) CHF 1.09 4.81 Earnings per share (excl. revaluation effects) CHF 2.02 1.68 Rental income from real estate properties plus other income less direct expenses related to properties One-off IPO costs amounted to TCHF 5'874 in H1 2022 Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any related foreign exchange effects Profit after tax before other comprehensive income divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any related foreign exchange effects divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period Ratio of net debt to the market value of total real estate properties including the right-of-use of the land Reported vacancy rate adjusted for absorption and strategic vacancy in certain properties in operation (i.e. Zänti Volketswil, Biopôle Serine)

