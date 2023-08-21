Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher Deal gelungen! Morgen gleich mal prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
18.08.23
17:13 Uhr
8,290 Euro
+0,030
+0,36 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,30007:35
8,2208,28007:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2023 | 07:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Second Quarter of 2023

Bermuda, August 21, 2023


Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday August 30, 2023 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website http://www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g4xwbf33
Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fd67101710a4a2a8df9b23faef20825

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries: please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@avancegas.com (mailto:IR@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (https://nor01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avancegas.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Crandi.navdal%40avancegas.com%7Ce4199dfca555407e2a1208db9fd2a36e%7C73cb7203e06f49e08fa31680d8406af5%7C1%7C0%7C638279499244852504%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=nlyRx58KXinwRbqgT8B8T2bmYpHvi%2FOgKqyyP%2B9jmvw%3D&reserved=0).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.