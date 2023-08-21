

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 85.79 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.8403 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 86.07 and 1.8347, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 0.5907 and 1.0835 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5921 and 1.0810, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.10 against the aussie.



