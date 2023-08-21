

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices data from Germany is the only major economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer price data for July. Prices are forecast to fall 5.1 percent annually in June after rising 0.1 percent in June.



At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland publishes industrial production and producer prices for July. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.6 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent in June. Producer prices are expected to ease 1.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase a month ago.



In the meantime, current account figures are due from Greece.



