Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2023; The current share buyback program has been finalised

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 279,637 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board. In total, 1,800,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 430,391,862.90, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalised.
The repurchases during week 33 form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The final repurchases within the share buyback program, which ran between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, were made on 18 August 2023. The program has been carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased during week 33 as follows:
Date:
Aggregated daily
Weighted average
Total daily transaction
14 August 2023
75,147
239.4514
17,994,052.20
15 August 2023
74,179
237.1494
17,591,508.00
16 August 2023
41,297
232.5791
9,604,820.50
17 August 2023
44,787
226.4837
10,143,525.10
18 August 2023
44,227
222.0378
9,820,064.00
Total accumulated over week 33/2023
279,637
232.9948
65,153,969.80
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,800,000
239.1066
430,391,862.90
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,800,000 ordinary shares as of 18 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,184,823,591.
A full breakdown of this week's transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3820277/2236900.pdf
EQT - Press release (weekly report share buyback w.33)_vF
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3820277/8ac51e551c4c5373.pdf
EQT Transactions 20230814 to 20230818
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3207354
EQT AB Group
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-33-2023-the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-finalised-301905339.html