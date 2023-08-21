Anzeige
BinaryX Hackathon: USUSD25,000 Cash Prizes For Gaming Developers Looking to Shape the Future of GameFi

Chainwire 
BinaryX Hackathon: USUSD25,000 Cash Prizes For Gaming Developers Looking to Shape the Future of GameFi 
21-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Singapore, Singapore, 08/21/2023, Chainwire 
BinaryX, a leading GameFi and IGO platform, announced today their first-ever hackathon event. BinaryX Online Hackathon 
2023 is designed to encourage creativity, innovation, and collaboration among developers within the GameFi community, 
with the aim of discovering the next wave of GameFi advancements. 
BinaryX called for both emerging and established developers to showcase their projects and contribute to the growth and 
evolution of the GameFi ecosystem. 
BinaryX Online Hackathon Details 
The objectives of the BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 are as follows: 
 . Innovation: Exploring innovative gaming concepts and solutions that have the potential to reshape the 
  blockchain gaming sector. 
 . Talent Recognition: Recognizing the talents of developers within the blockchain gaming community, 
  celebrating their contributions to the industry. 
 . Community Interaction: Creating an environment for networking, collaboration, and shared learning among 
  participants within the BinaryX community. 
 . Promotion of IGO Ecosystem: Highlighting the various opportunities within BinaryX's IGO platform to 
  inspire participants to explore new avenues of innovation. 
Over USD25,000 in Cash Prizes, Additional Rewards to be Won 
The Hackathon features an appealing prize pool exceeding USD25,000 in cash to recognize exceptional talent within the 
blockchain gaming realm. However, the benefits extend beyond monetary rewards: 
 . Potential Funding: Outstanding projects have the chance to secure funding of up to USD500,000. 
 . Expert Guidance: Participants have the unique opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, benefiting 
  from BinaryX's wealth of experience. 
 . Social Media Exposure: Winning projects will be showcased on BinaryX's influential social media channels, 
  providing valuable visibility. 
 . Hands-On Mentorship: Industry veterans will offer guidance and mentorship, helping participants refine 
  their projects and ideas. 
 . Partner Discounts: Winners will join BinaryX's IGO Developer Community, and stand to receive an 
  additional amount of over USD10,000 in credits from various partners such as Salus Security to conduct audits at a 
  discounted rate. More partnership announcements will be revealed at a later date. 
  "The BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 isn't just a competition," Rudy, Head of Growth said. "It's an investment in the 
  future of blockchain gaming. We invite developers to join us on this journey to uncover groundbreaking GameFi 
  innovations, collaborate within our thriving community, and bring their ideas to the forefront of the industry." 
The BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 is open to creators and visionaries worldwide. Interested participants can register 
on BinaryX's website, where they will find comprehensive information about the event, rules, schedules, and more. 
As the excitement builds for this event, BinaryX extends its invitation to developers, gamers, and blockchain 
enthusiasts to come together, innovate, and play a role in shaping the future of GameFi. 
About BinaryX 
BinaryX is a leading GameFi and IGO platform committed to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences backed by 
blockchain technology. 
Offering Initial Game Offering (IGO) services, BinaryX gives game developers the opportunity to launch their GameFi 
projects on their platform, and for users to get early access to innovative new games. 
As one of the top 10 projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has a vast community of more than 100k coin holders and 30K 
monthly active wallets. With the token BNX, BinaryX is also one of the top few metaverse projects by trading volume on 
the BNB chain, with a strong market cap. 
For more details and information about BinaryX, please visit www.binaryx.pro 
Our Socials: Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Medium 
Check out our games on BinaryX's Offical Website and YouTube 
Contact 
Communications Lead 
Kora 
BinaryX 
marketing@binaryx.pro 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1707233 21-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5d8624f38c2b1bc98e53c59f6808f230

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.