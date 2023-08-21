DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096 GBP0.939 GBP0.920 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.068 GBP0.932673 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086849

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,235,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 477 1.092 XDUB 08:09:03 00066681873TRLO0 2340 1.082 XDUB 08:20:03 00066682209TRLO0 2367 1.090 XDUB 09:11:39 00066684336TRLO0 3541 1.090 XDUB 09:11:39 00066684337TRLO0 2134 1.088 XDUB 09:44:22 00066685777TRLO0 2136 1.086 XDUB 10:32:23 00066687419TRLO0 2134 1.086 XDUB 11:48:32 00066689353TRLO0 1969 1.084 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689912TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689913TRLO0 765 1.086 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689914TRLO0 2229 1.068 XDUB 13:25:08 00066692400TRLO0 1935 1.080 XDUB 15:25:04 00066698499TRLO0 1937 1.096 XDUB 16:09:35 00066701153TRLO0 1150 1.096 XDUB 16:11:35 00066701278TRLO0 2287 1.096 XDUB 16:17:35 00066701788TRLO0 599 1.096 XDUB 16:17:35 00066701789TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 613 93.80 XLON 08:08:47 00066681867TRLO0 1638 93.30 XLON 09:43:56 00066685761TRLO0 3051 93.40 XLON 09:43:56 00066685762TRLO0 5000 93.00 XLON 11:33:17 00066688977TRLO0 146 93.00 XLON 11:33:17 00066688978TRLO0 700 92.00 XLON 13:23:31 00066692312TRLO0 1050 92.00 XLON 13:23:31 00066692313TRLO0 2007 93.10 XLON 15:49:38 00066699785TRLO0 652 93.10 XLON 15:49:38 00066699786TRLO0 2969 93.90 XLON 16:18:54 00066701867TRLO0 2174 93.90 XLON 16:18:54 00066701868TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 265739 EQS News ID: 1707219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)