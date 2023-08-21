Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
21.08.2023
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.939 
                                    GBP0.920 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.068 
 
                                    GBP0.932673 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086849

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,235,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
477       1.092         XDUB      08:09:03      00066681873TRLO0 
2340       1.082         XDUB      08:20:03      00066682209TRLO0 
2367       1.090         XDUB      09:11:39      00066684336TRLO0 
3541       1.090         XDUB      09:11:39      00066684337TRLO0 
2134       1.088         XDUB      09:44:22      00066685777TRLO0 
2136       1.086         XDUB      10:32:23      00066687419TRLO0 
2134       1.086         XDUB      11:48:32      00066689353TRLO0 
1969       1.084         XDUB      12:11:15      00066689912TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      12:11:15      00066689913TRLO0 
765       1.086         XDUB      12:11:15      00066689914TRLO0 
2229       1.068         XDUB      13:25:08      00066692400TRLO0 
1935       1.080         XDUB      15:25:04      00066698499TRLO0 
1937       1.096         XDUB      16:09:35      00066701153TRLO0 
1150       1.096         XDUB      16:11:35      00066701278TRLO0 
2287       1.096         XDUB      16:17:35      00066701788TRLO0 
599       1.096         XDUB      16:17:35      00066701789TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
613       93.80         XLON      08:08:47      00066681867TRLO0 
1638       93.30         XLON      09:43:56      00066685761TRLO0 
3051       93.40         XLON      09:43:56      00066685762TRLO0 
5000       93.00         XLON      11:33:17      00066688977TRLO0 
146       93.00         XLON      11:33:17      00066688978TRLO0 
700       92.00         XLON      13:23:31      00066692312TRLO0 
1050       92.00         XLON      13:23:31      00066692313TRLO0 
2007       93.10         XLON      15:49:38      00066699785TRLO0 
652       93.10         XLON      15:49:38      00066699786TRLO0 
2969       93.90         XLON      16:18:54      00066701867TRLO0 
2174       93.90         XLON      16:18:54      00066701868TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  265739 
EQS News ID:  1707219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
