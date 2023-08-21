DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited Global Depository Receipts ("unlisted GDRs") now trading at J P Jenkins

J P Jenkins Ltd J P Jenkins Ltd: Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited Global Depository Receipts ("unlisted GDRs") now trading at J P Jenkins 21-Aug-2023 / 07:41 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- August 21, 2023 JPJ: GEECL 0004 Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited ("Great Eastern" or "the Company") Global Depository Receipts ("unlisted GDRs") now trading at J P Jenkins August 21, 2023 - The unlisted GDRs of Great Eastern (www.geecl.com) have been admitted to trade on the J P Jenkins securities dealing platform. Great Eastern is a fully integrated gas production, development, and exploration Company in India. Gas is being produced from the Raniganj (South) block in West Bengal, which covers 210 sq. km with 10.62 TCF of Original gas in place. The Company's second license is the Mannargudi block in Tamil Nadu, which covers 667 sq. km with 0.98 TCF of Original gas in place. J P Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling holders of unlisted securities and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis. Should holders of Great Eastern's unlisted GDRs wish to trade their holdings, they can do so through their stockbroker. Further information is available on J P Jenkins's website (https://jpjenkins.com/company/ great-eastern-energy-corporation-limited/). For more information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Great Eastern Energy Corporation as they join J P Jenkins share dealing platform. This is an exciting opportunity for the company's GDR's holders in being able to access liquidity. Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO of Great Eastern said: "We are pleased to engage with J P Jenkins, which provides a well-established platform for unlisted securities. As an initiative to provide ease to holders of unlisted GDRs of Great Eastern, this step goes beyond the obligations of the Company to offer holders of Great Eastern's unlisted GDRs with a platform to trade their unlisted holdings." For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Commercial Director Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited jkeeling@geecl.com Jonathan Keeling VP - Investor Relations

