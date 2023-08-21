Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from 18 drill holes completed at the Fi Southwest and Fi Main pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project ("YLP") located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

Highlights:

YLP0006 : 80 m at 0.87% Li2O, including 44 m at 1.14% Li2O (Fi Southwest) 1

: 80 m at 0.87% Li2O, including 44 m at 1.14% Li2O (Fi Southwest) YLP0007 : 60 m at 1.26% Li2O, including 39 m at 1.38% Li2O (Fi Southwest) 1

: 60 m at 1.26% Li2O, including 39 m at 1.38% Li2O (Fi Southwest) YLP0011 : 26 m at 1.22% Li2O, including 23 m at 1.37% Li2O (Fi Main)

: 26 m at 1.22% Li2O, including 23 m at 1.37% Li2O (Fi Main) YLP0017 : 30 m at 1.13% Li2O, including 23 m at 1.42% Li2O (Fi Main)

: 30 m at 1.13% Li2O, including 23 m at 1.42% Li2O (Fi Main) YLP0023: 30 m at 1.10% Li2O, including 23 m at 1.33% Li2O (Fi Main)

1 Drilled down-dip due to access restriction.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, "Fi Southwest continues to deliver high-grade spodumene over significant widths. Hole YLP0007 extends the strike length of spodumene mineralization to 335 metres. The first drill holes into the Fi Main pegmatite have delivered some excellent intersects as well. Spodumene percentages are in line with mapping that has been completed on surface. Our operational progress has been significant to date - we have drilled 117 holes into six different pegmatites and have submitted samples to the lab for assaying; results expected to be reported in batches over the coming weeks."

Discussion of Drill Results

Holes YLP0006 and YLP0007 continued drill testing along a 540 metre-long central segment of the Fi Southwest dyke where spodumene makes up 15-25% of the rock at surface (Figure 2 and 3). The holes targeted under historical trenches of up to 37m of 1.37% Li2O and have confirmed spodumene mineralization to 50 metres below surface.

Holes YLP0008 to YLP0022 tested a 600 metre-long section of the Fi Main dyke where it contains 5-30% spodumene over its strike length (Figure 4 and 5). Drilling targeted zones beneath historical trenches of up to 21.9 metres of 1.34% Li2O, we have confirmed spodumene mineralization to 100m below surface exposures. The Fi Southwest and Fi Main drill holes have collectively tested 1,500 metres of strike length of the Fi dyke complex, confirming to a depth of approximately 100 metres, continuity of the spodumene mineralization that has been mapped and trenched on surface. Spodumene is a primary mineral constituent of the dyke along with varying amounts of quartz, potassium feldspar, and muscovite.

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group. The Fi Southwest and Fi Main pegmatites are located within the Fi mineral lease.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/177826_ba58f85184b06b00_001full.jpg

Operations Update

As of August 15, 2023, LIFT has evacuated personel from the Hidden Lake Camp at the YLP (see press release dated August 15, 2023). Drilling operations at the Big East pegmatite have also been paused due to heavy smoke that limits visibility for flying helicopters. LIFT is monitoring the situation closely and plans to begin operations again once it is safe to do so.

Approximately 19,000 metres have been drilled across 117 diamond drill holes targeting the Fi Southwest, Fi Main, Ki, Shorty, Big East and Echo pegmatite targets. LIFT plans to complete 1,500 metres of drilling at the Echo target during the summer 2023 field season.

Figure 2 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi Southwest pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/177826_ba58f85184b06b00_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Cross-section of YLP0007 which intersected 60 metres at 1.26% Li2O drilling beneath the outcropping exposure of the Fi Southwest pegmatite dyke. Note that YLP0007 was drilled down-dip due to swampy ground on the southeast side of the outcrop.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/177826_ba58f85184b06b00_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi Main pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/177826_ba58f85184b06b00_004full.jpg

Figure 5 - Cross-section of YLP0017 which intersected 30 metres at 1.13% Li2O drilling beneath the outcropping exposure of the Fi Main pegmatite dyke.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/177826_ba58f85184b06b00_005full.jpg

Table 1 - Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O % Dyke YLP0006 45 125 80 0.87 Fi-SW Including 63 107 44 1.14

YLP0007 43 103 60 1.26 Fi-SW Including 64 103 39 1.38

and 119 130 11 0.18

YLP0008 5 25 20 0.89 Fi-Main Including 15 23 8 1.74

and 86 94 8 1.07

Including 89 93 5 1.61

and 100 107 7 0.73

Including 101 103 2 1.55

YLP0009 19 52 33 0.28 Fi-Main Including 43 46 3 1.08

YLP0010 64 80 16 0.82 Fi-Main Including 66 75 9 1.41

and 128 144 16 0.61

Including 135 140 5 1.32

YLP0011 57 83 26 1.22 Fi-Main Including 59 82 23 1.37

YLP0012 35 58 23 0.70 Fi-Main Including 45 55 10 1.12

and 122 146 24 0.50

Including 139 145 6 1.14

YLP0013 53 67 14 0.65 Fi-Main Including 56 61 5 1.50

and 123 142 19 0.05 YLP0014 67 90 23 0.74 Fi-Main Including 73 86

13

1.21

YLP0015 84

111 27

1.00 Fi-Main

Including 98

108

10

1.84

YLP0016 61

85

24

0.36

Fi-Main and

150

161 11

0.42

Including 156 159 3

1.24

YLP0017 64

94

30

1.13 Fi-Main

Including

69

92

23 1.42 YLP0018 16

28

12

0.74

Fi-Main

Including 19

24

5

1.18 and

87 106

19

0.42

Including 97 102

5 1.04

YLP0019 368

371

3

0.02

Fi-Main

and 403

409

6 0.01

YLP0020 250

255 5 0.49

Fi-Main

YLP0021 211

255

44 0.09

Fi-Main YLP0022 289 308 19 0.08

Fi-Main and 312

322

10

0.05

YLP0023 78

108 30 1.101

Fi-Main

Including

83 106 23

1.33 Including 87

104 17 1.42



1 Assays for hole YLP0023 are preliminary, pending receipt of final assay certificate

Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Hole No. Northing1 Easting1 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Dyke YLP0006 6940681 371107 223.6 149 120 45 Fi SW YLP0007 6940724 371134 224.7 146 120 45 Fi SW YLP0008 6941432 371769 249.2 123 97 45 Fi Main YLP0009 6941720 371825 247.9 68 96 45 Fi Main YLP0010 6941331 371722 257.1 149 95 56 Fi Main YLP0011 6941673 371784 256.9 129 94 48 Fi Main YLP0012 6941389 371740 256.8 159 95 60 Fi Main YLP0013 6941630 371774 257.0 158 100 50 Fi Main YLP0014 6941436 371719 256.5 160 97 53 Fi Main YLP0015 6941721 371770 256.4 125 98 50 Fi Main YLP0016 6941486 371728 256.4 177 97 55 Fi Main YLP0017 6941822 371784 255.9 110 93 45 Fi Main YLP0018 6941527 371776 258.5 123 98 45 Fi Main YLP0019 6941556 371521 257.6 450 96 57 Fi Main YLP0020 6941956 371576 260.4 389 97 55 Fi Main YLP0021 6941943 371676 259.0 269 98 52 Fi Main YLP0022 6941655 371572 256.1 390 97 51 Fi Main YLP0023 6941927 371781 257.0 125 97 45 Fi Main

1UTM NAD83 zone 12

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs ("ALS") laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000 g sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 um (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2 g sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2 g sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screenning at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptible limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl Verley, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Li-FT Power and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). No QA/QC review is available in relation to historical sampling and drilling on the Yellowknife project and results have not been verified by a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Past sampling and drilling results are not necessarily indicative of future results or performance from the Yellowknife property.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

