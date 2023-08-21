Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab): Fashion X AI: Uncover the Secrets of AI and Design in AiDLab's Cutting-edge MOOC

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDLab, the leading research platform in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and design innovation, is thrilled to announce the opening of enrollment for its highly anticipated Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) "Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in Fashion". This comprehensive course, which seamlessly merges AI and fashion design, aims to foster the marriage of creative vision and cutting-edge technology within the industry.

The MOOC offers a remarkable learning experience at no expense to users. Participants can learn at their own pace, making it suitable for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Upon completing the six courses and an online assessment, participants will be awarded an e-certificate of the programme, providing them with a competitive edge in the job market.

Throughout this online course, our esteemed instructors will share their extensive experience in the field of AI and fashion design, guiding participants to grasp the fundamental knowledge of AI in the context of fashion innovation. Moreover, they will delve into the exploration of leveraging advanced technologies to assist in the creative process.

This course welcomes individuals with no prior experience in fashion design or technology, allowing them to gain a solid foundation in the fashion industry and its innovative practices. Simultaneously, it also caters to fashion professionals and technology developers who wish to uncover the intricate relationship between fashion and technology, preparing them for future advancements. Additionally, business leaders can benefit from this course by learning how to apply cutting-edge technologies to their respective industries, thereby enhancing their competitive advantage.

Enrollment for the course is now open, for those who are interested, please visit https://www.fashionxai.com/mooc/ to register and embark on an enlightening journey to acquire expertise in the intersection of AI and fashion design, ultimately enhancing your personal competitiveness. Together, let's shape the future of fashion with the power of innovation and creativity.

AiDLab stands as the pioneering research platform that combines AI and design innovation, jointly established by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and the Royal College of Art (RCA) in the United Kingdom. Our mission is to conduct interdisciplinary research in the field of AI and design, applying technology to fashion design and innovation.

