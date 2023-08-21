Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Stuttgart
21.08.23
08:11 Uhr
0,416 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4200,44010:53
0,4200,44010:46
PR Newswire
21.08.2023 | 10:06
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: Brighter Days Await. TCL Will Unveil the Latest Mini LED Technology and Flagship Product Line Up in August

Watch on August 29th at 14:00 CEST on YouTube (@TCL Electronics).

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the Global top 2 TV brand[1] and a leading consumer electronics company, will unveil its brand-new flagship products and innovations during its 2023 Global Product Launch which will be live on YouTube on August 29th, 14:00 CEST.

2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch

TCL will be sharing its most memorable moments in 2023, latest QD-Mini LED technology first introduced to the market and showcase its new flagship XL home theater products, smart home appliances, the upcoming range of NXTPAPER devices and other innovations.

Details are as follows:

Online 2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch
Date: August 29th, 2023
Time: 14:00 CEST or GMT+2
Livestream: @TCLElectronics on YouTube
To discover more, visit www.tcl.com and follow us on TCL social media channels.

Twitter: @TCL_Global
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal and @TCLMobile
Instagram: tclelectronics
YouTube: TCL Electronics and TCL Mobile

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] OMDIA 2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182334/2023_TCL_Global_Flagship_Product_Launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brighter-days-await-tcl-will-unveil-the-latest-mini-led-technology-and-flagship-product-line-up-in-august-301897712.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.