Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Enters Exciting Partnership with Spadegaming

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a leading online gambling platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Spadegaming, a prominent game provider known for their innovative and immersive gaming experiences. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in NetBet's mission to continuously enhance its gaming offerings and provide its players with top-quality entertainment.



Spadegaming, a well-established name in the iGaming industry, has earned a reputation for developing cutting-edge casino games that captivate players around the world. With a rich history spanning over a decade, Spadegaming has consistently delivered exceptional gaming content, focusing on engaging storylines, stunning visuals, and seamless gameplay.

As part of this newly formed alliance, NetBet will integrate a range of Spadegaming's most popular titles into its extensive gaming portfolio, ensuring a diverse and thrilling experience for its players. Among the exciting games that will be available are Legacy Of Kong Maxways, Gold Panther, and Fiery Sevens.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Spadegaming and integrate their exceptional games into our platform. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering our players a diverse and thrilling gaming experience."

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands.