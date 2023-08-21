DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 325.5671 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 623643 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 265912 EQS News ID: 1707627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)