DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.7836 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9280682 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 265910 EQS News ID: 1707623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 21, 2023 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)