- BERENBERG CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 90 (95) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS SPIRAX-SARCO PRICE TARGET TO 8805 (9145) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES RAISES HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 1000 (930) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES CARD FACTORY PRICE TARGET TO 110 (94) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

