London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Connected Claims USA is set to gather 700+ claims executives this September 26-27, at the Austin Convention Center, TX. Complimentary passes are now available for members of the media to attend all sessions and networking events.

Click here for complimentary access to Connected Claims USA 2023.

The need to differentiate and stay ahead of competition has never been more critical, with market pressures, inflation impacts and an evolving ecosystem to navigate. Only with the right people, partnerships and solutions can these challenges be overcome - Connected Claims USA is the leading destination for claims executives to set their future strategy.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event with complimentary access to amplify the leading innovations and breakthroughs shared at the event. "With social inflation, supply chain pressures and a growing ecosystem to combat, as well as long-standing transformation objectives to meet, the importance of industry collaboration has never been this important. Ensuring the insights and perspectives shared at this event are accessible to wider audiences through media outlets is a priority for us in 2023" stated Alexander Bird, Project Director at Reuters Events.

The complimentary media pass includes:

Full 2-day conference and exhibition pas

Access to the Reuters Events networking app

Access to all networking events Day 1 and Day 2

The official CCUSA post-event report summary

Access to event slides and recordings

Access to VIP zone to speak with senior decision-makers

The event will be attended by senior claims thought leaders and industry executives, including:

Sean Burgess, Chief Claims Officer, Lemonade

Mike Fiato, EVP & Chief Claims Officer, Liberty Mutual

Bob Valliere, EVP Chief Operations Officer , CSAA

, Michelle Watson, Chief Claims Officer, Germania Insurance

Shawn Crawley, Chief Operations Officer, North America Claim, Sompo International

Neil Harrison, Global Chief Claims Officer, Aon

Aimee Venn, Chief Claims Officer, Richmond National

Jim DiVirgilio, Chief Regional Claim Officer Americas & Head of U.S. Claims, AXA XL

Erica True, Head of Claims, MassMutual

Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer, Plymouth Rock Assurance

Dimitrius King, Chief Claims Officer, Pie Insurance

Rachel Simon SVP, Executive & Professional Claims, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Niketa Patel, VP Claims Customer Strategy, Travelers

Derek Zahn, SVP Chief Claims Officer, PURE Insurance

Darien Acosta Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Cover Whale

As well as representatives from Allstate, AmFam, Amerisure, AmTrust, Berkshire Hathaway, Chubb, Everest, Grange, Lloyd's, Munich Re, Nationwide, Principal Financial, Protective, Swiss Re, Texas Mutual, The General, The Hanover, USAA, Westfield & many more.

With an unrivalled list of organizations in attendance, 90+ exhibition booths and an exciting schedule of networking events in the 'Live Music Capital of the World', this is a must-attend event for the whole insurance community.

For more information, please contact Alexandra Wilson:

Alexandra Wilson

Project Director, Insurance

Reuters Events

T: + 44 (0) 20 7513 4979

E: alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com

