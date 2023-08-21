Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
WKN: A3DMEX | ISIN: US58039P3055
21.08.23
6,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,79 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2023 | 12:36
McEwen Mining Appoints a New Director

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to welcome Michelle Makori as our newest member of our Board of Directors.

Michelle is an internationally acclaimed broadcast journalist, news anchor, reporter, and producer. Currently she is the Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor at Kitco News, focusing on commodities and precious metals. Michelle has worked as an anchor, reporter and producer for Bloomberg, CNN Money, i24News and SABC. As an anchor and reporter, Michelle has covered and analyzed the biggest global economic, financial, and geopolitical events of the past two decades. She has interviewed heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and other political, business, and entertainment leaders. Michelle also serves as MC, host and panel moderator for conferences and events around the globe.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Michelle as a new Director. I look forward to working with Michelle; she brings a valuable expertise and market insights to McEwen Mining" said Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 52% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the company of US$220 million. His annual salary is US$1.

Want News Fast?

Subscribe to our email list by clicking here:
https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/section=followUs

and receive news as it happens!

WEB SITE SOCIAL MEDIA
www.mcewenmining.com McEwen Mining





Facebook:facebook.com/mcewenmining
LinkedIn:linkedin.com/company/mcewen-mining-inc-
CONTACT INFORMATION Twitter:twitter.com/mcewenmining
150 King Street West Instagram:instagram.com/mcewenmining
Suite 2800, PO Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada McEwen Copper





Facebook:facebook.com/ mcewencopper
M5H 1J9 LinkedIn:linkedin.com/company/mcewencopper
Twitter:twitter.com/mcewencopper
Relationship with Investors: Instagram:instagram.com/mcewencopper
(866)-441-0690 - Toll free line
(647)-258-0395 Rob McEwen



Facebook:facebook.com/mcewenrob
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320 LinkedIn:linkedin.com/in/robert-mcewen-646ab24
info@mcewenmining.com Twitter:twitter.com/robmcewenmux

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
