Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Commencement of Ambient Noise Survey, Board Appointment and Market Making Services

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc (TSXV:PLSR) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) Survey by our local partners at the Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA. The ANT survey is centered on the Topaz appraisal well location where the geophysical nodes will be in place for up to 4 weeks. ANT is commonly referred to as passive seismic as the technology utilises passive, naturally occurring seismic waves to record data on features in the subsurface.

On retrieval of the geophysical nodes in mid to late September, the data will be delivered to our geophysical partner, Sisprobe, for processing, interpretation, and final reporting. Results from the passive seismic survey could significantly improve both the understanding of the depth and areal extent of the helium reservoir discovered in 2011.

Michael Sturdy, General Manager of Operations, stated: "The deployment of the passive seismic geophysical nodes is the first step in Pulsar's comprehensive work program leading up to the drilling of the Topaz appraisal borehole. Results from the ANT survey are anticipated to further de-risk the drilling program and improve Pulsar's understanding of the extent of the resource."

Board Appointment

Doris Meyer was appointed to the Board of Directors of August 18, 2023, and as a member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Ms. Meyer gained her early experience as an executive in the mining industry as Vice President Finance of Queenstake Resources Ltd. from 1985 to 2003. Ms. Meyer launched her private Company, Golden Oak Corporate Services Ltd. ("Golden Oak") in October 1996. Since then, Golden Oak has provided publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting and corporate compliance services. Ms. Meyer is a director of Golden Oak and is also a director for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Ms. Meyer is a past member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

With the appointment of Doris Meyer, the board of directors of the Company is now five members consisting of Neil Herbert (Executive Chair), Thomas Abraham-James (President and CEO), Jon Ferrier, Geoffrey "Stu" Crow and Doris Meyer. Ms. Meyer replaces Neil Herbet on the Company's Audit Committee.

Market Making Services

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services and to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company with effect from August 17, 2023.

The market-making services will be undertaken by Integral, a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, Pulsar has agreed to pay Integral CAD$6,000 per month for a minimum period of three (3) months. After three (3) months, the agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon thirty (30) days' written notice or may continue on a month-to-month basis. Pulsar and Integral act at arm's length, and Integral has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Pulsar or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Integral and the Company and Integral will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited.

Integral Wealth Securities is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sidney and Nanaimo.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production. Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential. Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft. For further information visit www.pulsarhelium.com.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,

CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

