Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Expands Diagnostic Reach in India with Innovative Diabetes Non-Invasive Screening

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") today announced a recent technological milestone in its AI product suite - the ability to detect early signs of diabetes in individuals by analyzing subtle biological indicators, often undetected by conventional methods. Predictmedix AI's expansion into diabetic screening seamlessly aligns with its mission in providing cutting-edge, personalized healthcare solutions worldwide.

Anticipating India's Rising Diabetes Concerns, Predictmedix AI has developed the non-invasive ability of early detection of the disease.The company, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics on a global scale, is excited to introduce its diabetes screening solution to its comprehensive lineup of AI-powered healthcare offerings. As India faces an escalating diabetes challenge, Predictmedix AI's new initiative aims to transform current modalities for early detection and intervention for this prevalent chronic ailment. India, a country grappling with a significant diabetes burden, has witnessed an alarming surge in diabetes cases in recent years.

According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted in 2021, India had an estimated 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million individuals with pre-diabetes.1 Instances of diabetes, pre-diabetes, and hypertension have been on the rise in the Asian subcontinent, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Recognizing the critical need to address this growing health crisis, Predictmedix AI's latest addition to its technology suite holds the promise of ushering in a transformative impact on public health. The company's newly introduced diabetes non-invasive screening solution harnesses the power of advanced AI algorithms to analyze a wide spectrum of pertinent data, encompassing blood flow patterns to monitor volumetric variation in blood circulation which changes with varying blood sugar levels. Through the identification of subtle indicators, often undetectable by conventional methods, Predictmedix AI's technology demonstrates precision in identifying early signs of diabetes. Timely detection holds paramount importance, enabling healthcare professionals to initiate prompt interventions, empowering patients to effectively manage their condition and potentially sidestep severe complications.

Diabetes is a global health challenge, particularly evident in India," remarked Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI. "Our commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes through innovative technology has led us to develop this diabetic screening solution. By harnessing the capabilities of AI to pinpoint potential cases at an early juncture, our aim is to significantly contribute to individual well-being and the larger community."

The significance of early diabetic screening cannot be emphasized enough. Timely detection empowers individuals to make well-informed decisions regarding their health, adopt healthier lifestyles, and gain access to appropriate medical interventions. Furthermore, it alleviates the burden on healthcare systems by mitigating the progression of diabetes-linked complications, such as cardiovascular disorders, kidney afflictions, and nerve impairment.

The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics, estimated at US$30.8 Billion in 2022, is projected to attain a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.2

