- CU Relief Fund for Ukraine makes it easy for credit unions and members to provide support -

Founded by Steven Bugg, CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union; Tim Williams, CEO of Sno Falls Credit Union; and Chris Doner, CEO of Access Softek in late 2022, CU Relief Fund for Ukraine (CU Relief) is now making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. By bringing together the resources and expertise of credit unions across the U.S., the organization has provided money and support to:

UCAG, a rehabilitation program for the children of fallen heroes

Steve Bugg, CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union, said, "American credit unions can be a tremendous force for good when they unite for an important cause like helping Ukraine. We have carefully selected these causes to support because the need is great, and the money is desperately short."

The organization is seeking more credit union partners and has made it easy for them to participate. U.S. credit unions can execute marketing programs to members to raise money or they can become an advisor or partner to a Ukrainian credit union.

Yevhenii Vasilchenko, a resident of Kyiv and managing director of CU Relief, said, "Ukraine critically needs and deeply appreciates the generous support we receive from America. The goal of CU Relief Fund for Ukraine is to make it very easy for American credit unions to let their members donate to help Ukraine. I can say first-hand how important the support Ukraine receives from the U.S. is and what a great effect it has on our efforts to defend ourselves."

From the CEO of the largest credit union in Ukraine, "The war has created great difficulties for Ukrainians and we value any help from American credit unions in this time of great need."

About CU Relief Fund for Ukraine

CU Relief Fund for Ukraine is a non-political, non-military organization whose purpose is to provide humanitarian aid and support to the citizens of Ukraine during time of war and its aftermath, with a special focus on addressing needs overlooked by larger charitable organizations. Through fundraising efforts, CU Relief is able to support a variety of initiatives, including the provision of food, shelter, and medical care to those in need, as well as the development of sustainable infrastructure and education programs.

Website: https://curelieffundforukraine.com

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cu-relief-fund-for-ukraine/

Donate: https://form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/cu-relief-fund-for-ukraine/main

CU Relief Fund of Ukraine appreciates the financial and technical support of Access Softek, and digital marketing and communications support from Deep Target and William Mills Agency.

