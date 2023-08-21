Anzeige
Montag, 21.08.2023
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118
21.08.2023 | 13:22
ASM International NV: ASM closed the purchase of a plot of land in Scottsdale, Arizona

Almere, The Netherlands
August 21, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces that it purchased a plot of land in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ASM announces that last week it closed on the purchase of a plot of land in Scottsdale, Arizona. This purchase is part of ASM's intention to consolidate its multiple sites in Arizona, and for future expansion of R&D and support activities, following the growth in recent years and in line with ASM's Growth through Innovation strategy. No financial details have been disclosed. The acquisition sum is part of the €150-200 million total group capex targeted for 2023, as earlier communicated by the company.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20230821 ASM Land purchase Scottsdale Arizona (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/95f4e3d5-cf96-47b2-a50d-3979d039a94b)

