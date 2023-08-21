Anzeige
21.08.2023
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 18 August 2023 were:

587.48p Capital only
596.70p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 85,000 Ordinary shares on 18th August 2023, the Company has 98,995,545 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,214,319 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


