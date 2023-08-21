Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF.

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

After spinning-out from Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) on June 14, 2023, Toggle3D.ai was directly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) , and then duel listed shortly after in the US on the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market on July 5, 2023 . At the time, CEO Evan Gappelberg stated the Company's goal of moving to the OTCQB to ??attract additional shareholders and bring enhanced liquidity for Toggle3D.ai. Today the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has executed this goal.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled to announce that Toggle3D.ai is now officially trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the USA. This milestone represents a significant step forward for our company and investors. This marks a significant step forward in our goal to enhance shareholder liquidity and awareness in the USA. The OTCQB provides increased visibility, awareness, accessibility, and liquidity for our stock, allowing investors to actively participate in our growth and innovation."

Toggle3D.ai recently announced a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects . This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market.

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet quality for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

