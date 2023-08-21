Global Fintech Silverbird Named Finalist in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Silverbird, a leading fintech platform and an innovator in employee lifecycle solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Silverbird and underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the employee experience.

Silverbird has been honored for its outstanding contributions in implementation of HR tech solutions aimed at fostering team productivity, engagement, and retention. Its inclusion as a finalist reflects the company's commitment to excellence and the profound impact its work has had on reshaping the modern workforce.

More information about Silverbird and its revolutionary employee lifecycle solutions can be found on the company's official website and careers page.

About Silverbird:

Silverbird is a cutting-edge digital payment platform that empowers businesses to trade safely and conveniently across borders. Offering a wide range of payment solutions, Silverbird strives to revolutionize the future of digital commerce.

Silverbird's founder and CEO, Max Faldin, has decades of experience building global IT and fintech businesses. After getting his MBA at Stanford, he co-founded Russia's largest eCommerce company, Wikimart (dubbed "the Amazon of Russia" by Silicon Valley VCs) and raised $50M+ from Tiger Global. He then switched over to work with e-commerce companies in Asia, focusing mainly on payments as a CEO, investor, and advisor to numerous startups. He started Silverbird amidst the pandemic in London, in 2020, after noticing a major banking gap in international trade.

The company has recently unveiled its new office branch in Moldova as an addition to London's head office, and it is currently growing its presence in this market. "After carefully evaluating options across various European countries, we found a unique blend of geographical proximity, cost-effectiveness, and availability of skilled expertise in Moldova," said Silverbird's COO Cristina Munteanu. "The country is experiencing a rapid surge in the ICT sector, supported by initiatives such as the Moldova IT Park's favorable tax framework."

For further information, visit: https://silverbird.com/

Silverbird's careers page: https://apply.workable.com/silverbird/

Silverbird's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silverbird/

Media Contact

Organization: Silverbird

Contact Person: Sergey Faldin

Website: https://silverbird.com/

Email: sergey.faldin@silverbird.com

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Silverbird

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770856/Global-Fintech-Silverbird-Named-Finalist-in-the-2023-Stevie-Awards-for-Great-Employers