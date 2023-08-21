DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Change

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 21-Aug-2023 / 12:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 August 2023 VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Board Change The Board of VVV Resources Limited announces that Malcolm Macleod has left the board of the Company with immediate effect. The Company currently comprises one executive and one non-executive director. The Company wishes Malcolm all the best in his future endeavours. The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions and the Company expects to provide an update in due course. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Enquiries: VVV Resources Limited Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Jim Williams (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 Peterhouse Capital AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

