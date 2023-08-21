Anzeige
Dow Jones News
21.08.2023 | 13:55
VVV Resources Limited: Board Change

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 
21-Aug-2023 / 12:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 August 2023 
VVV Resources Limited 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
Board Change 
The Board of VVV Resources Limited announces that Malcolm Macleod has left the board of the Company with immediate 
effect. The Company currently comprises one executive and one non-executive director. 
The Company wishes Malcolm all the best in his future endeavours. 
The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions and the Company 
expects to provide an update in due course. 
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
Jim Williams (Chairman)            Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 
Peterhouse Capital 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser      Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 266030 
EQS News ID:  1707965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

