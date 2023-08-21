

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined for the sixth straight month in July, while producer prices decreased for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 2.7 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.1 percent decrease in June. That was well above the 0.6 percent fall economists had forecast.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 10.2 percent annually in July, and that of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply dropped 4.3 percent. Data showed that manufacturing production fell by 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output plunged 8.5 percent in July versus 1.5 percent growth in June.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 1.7 percent annually in July, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month. Further, this was the first fall since late 2020.



The yearly decline was more evident in the manufacturing sector, falling by 5.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices were down 0.7 percent at the start of the third quarter.



Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 10.4 percent annually in July, versus an expected hike of 11.1 percent.



The average paid employment in the enterprise sector increased by 0.1 percent annually, in line with expectations.



