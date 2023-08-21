IFT President Tod Chisholm Joins the Next Gen Lending & Payments Panel at Mobile Payments Conference August 24

BPO and lending authority will offer insights on boosting efficiency through intelligent smart sourcing services

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business process outsourcing company for lenders, announced that its president, Tod Chisholm, will join a lending-oriented panel at the Mobile Payments Conference. The event is being held August 23-25 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel and Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Chisholm will offer his expertise in the panel session "Next Gen Lending and Payments," which is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on August 24.

In addition to the panel, IFT will conduct demos of its IFT Ignite business process outsourcing (BPO) management platform at the event. The demos will illustrate how IFT provides experienced agents with industry-leading insights to deliver sophisticated services to lenders, including marketing campaigns, fulfillment, collections, and sales activities. Onstage demos will take place throughout the event during exhibition hours.

IFT's BPO service delivers smart sourcing, the next-generation of outsourcing capabilities where experienced agents utilize state-of-the-art technology to perform mission-critical tasks for lenders. All smart sourcing services carry the lender's brand, adhere to all organizational and regulatory mandates, and enable lenders to reallocate their in-house personnel to other roles within the organization.

"We're delighted to participate in the Mobile Payments Conference and educate attendees on new strategies that can create a foundation for success," said Chisholm. "This event provides a prime opportunity to explore how financial services companies, retailers, and lenders can best utilize both technology and human capital to build a competitive edge."

For more information on IFT and the capabilities of its intelligent outsourcing solutions, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to lenders across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep lending expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's highly trained North American-based agents are fully trained in all lending and financial services processes, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. IFT's services enable lenders to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

