MHHC Enterprises Inc.: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Announces Continued Financial Growth

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / MHHC Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:MHHC), a diversified holding company with a focus on its subsidiaries, including MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., WarrantyYourWorld Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc., and ONBLi Inc., is proud to announce an update on its operating results highlighted by a surge in financial growth year over year.

For the year ending 12/31/2022, the company's audited financial statements reflected an increase in revenue to $662,463 in 2022 compared to $431,520 in 2021, a 54% increase in gross revenue as compared to the 2021 fiscal year. This remarkable growth is attributed to continued market expansion and new product innovations that have allowed the company to penetrate new markets and capture a larger customer base. The Company's gross margins also improved to 64% in 2022 compared to 52% in 2021, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in cost of revenues for these periods, which were $240,569 and $207,744 in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The company has invested significantly in upgrading its technology infrastructure to optimize the sales process, resulting in increased efficiency, streamlined processes, and improved customer interactions.

"Our fiscal results reflect our unwavering dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence," stated CEO Frank Hawley, of MHHC Enterprises, Inc. "We have strategically positioned ourselves to capitalize on emerging market trends and customer needs, resulting in impressive revenue growth and increased operational efficiency. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and fostering sustainable growth in the year 2023."

Looking ahead, MHHC Enterprises, Inc. anticipates continued momentum and growth across its existing channels and new market opportunities. The company remains committed to its strategic priorities of continued growth through increased market share, new product launches, innovative technology, and the delivery of sustained value to its stakeholders.

The foregoing description of the Company's financial and operating results does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 and accompanying footnotes, which are contained in the Company's special annual report on Form 1-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 18, 2023. Form 1-K

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company with a focus on its subsidiaries, including MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., WarrantyYourWorld Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc., and ONBLi Inc. Led by CEO and President Frank Hawley, MHHC is a national provider of help desk and warranty insurance services, the company offers its products through over 1,000 retail locations and online. Additionally, the company has a focus on the protection of consumer assets through the utilization of value-added warranties. The company is also focused on improving its subsidiaries to provide increased value to its customers and other stakeholders.

