374Water Inc.: Congressional Visit Highlights 374Water's Innovation in Waste Treatment and PFAS Destruction

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, recently welcomed Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz at the Merrell Bros, Inc. facility in Kokomo, Indiana. This visit, which took place on August 15, 2023, highlighted the groundbreaking AirSCWO system developed by 374Water, where Congresswoman Spartz visited with members of 374Water's team to learn about the capabilities of the technology and tour the production facility.

The first commercial AirSCWO unit, which is soon to be transported to Orange County Sanitation District (OC San), represents an innovative approach to waste management. The first commercial systems have garnered significant attention for their ability to revolutionize waste treatment processes.

"We are thrilled and appreciative that Congresswoman Spartz has taken time out of her busy summer tour to witness our technology to eliminate PFAS and other forever chemicals in Indiana with our strategic partners, the Merrell Bros," said Kobe Nagar, CEO and co-founder of 374Water.

Congresswoman Spartz tours 374Water's AirSCWO system at the Merrell Bros, Inc. facility in Kokomo, Indiana.

Terry Merrell, co-CEO of Merrell Bros, added, "We were humbled to welcome our local Member and fellow family farm owner Congresswoman Spartz to our facilities in Kokomo."

Government interest and support will help create greater awareness for the need to process and transform waste management and wastewater treatment in municipalities, US government facilities and across private industry throughout the country.

Highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts between government entities and private enterprises in driving meaningful change, Congresswoman Spartz stated: "It was great to see firsthand how collaboration and innovations like those from Merrell Brothers and 374Water here in Kokomo are playing a vital role in tackling waste management challenges and building a sustainable future through bold actions."

With this congressional visit reinforcing their mission-driven approach, 374Water continues its journey toward transforming traditional waste treatment methods into more efficient, environmentally friendly and circular solutions.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech and social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn.

