AlayaCare Welcomes Seasoned Executive Rhonda Bosch as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / AlayaCare, an industry-leading end-to-end platform for home-based care today, announced that Rhonda Bosch has joined the executive leadership team as SVP of Customer Success. In her new role, Rhonda will spearhead the company's customer success strategies and initiatives, driving unparalleled value and satisfaction for clients across the homecare sector.

Rhonda brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in customer-centric leadership roles. Her deep understanding of customer needs, coupled with her strategic vision will be instrumental in elevating AlayaCare's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"We are delighted to welcome Rhonda to our executive team," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "Her proven expertise in fostering customer relationships and driving growth aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that exceed our client's expectations."

With an impressive career spanning 20+ years, Rhonda has consistently demonstrated her ability to build and lead high-performing customer success teams. Her hands-on approach to problem-solving, combined with her dedication to understanding industry trends, will be pivotal in shaping the future of AlayaCare's customers.

"I am honored to join AlayaCare and lead the customer success efforts," Rhonda remarked. "What drew me to AlayaCare, is that our people really care. And when you care about making a difference, you really own it. AlayaCare works hard to make it easier for caregivers to be able to execute a high level of care, and I'm excited to help nurture and foster their customers to achieve better outcomes."

As Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Rhonda will oversee the design and execution of AlayaCare's customer success programs, ensuring seamless onboarding, proactive support, and ongoing engagement. Her leadership will further enhance the company's commitment to providing tailored solutions that enable clients to achieve their business goals.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel innovation and healthcare of the future. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Cameron

Director, Content, and Communications

Hannah.cameron@alayacare.com

SOURCE: AlayaCare



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775013/AlayaCare-Welcomes-Seasoned-Executive-Rhonda-Bosch-as-Senior-Vice-President-of-Customer-Success