Innovators from both countries invited to submit proposals

The Canada-Ukraine Security Innovation Challenge (CUSIC) today announced a Call for Solutions that invites Canadian and Ukrainian tech companies to submit innovative proposals to address a range of national-security challenges, from cybersecurity to secure communications between partner nations.

This important and timely project invites innovators from both countries to participate in a bilateral competition that will bring together tech entrepreneurs to present innovative solutions that will strengthen Canada and Ukraine's technological expertise, with the goal of commercialization through piloting and procurement opportunities.

Established earlier this year, CUSIC is a collaboration between Ukrainian Startup Fund, Ontario Centre of Innovation and Communitech.

Qualified companies will have the opportunity to pitch to Canadian and Ukrainian national-security stakeholders and will be selected for market-exploration discussions with key national security stakeholders.

Two sets of challenges have been developed: one each by Canadian and Ukrainian stakeholders. A description of all the challenges can be found here.

Timeline

Proposed solutions can be submitted from Aug. 21 to Sept. 11.

A panel of adjudicators, including national-security experts, will review the submissions.

Companies chosen to proceed will be notified between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6, and will receive coaching and guidance leading up to a Solutions Showcase. (Applicants not selected will be given feedback).

The chosen companies will present their tech solutions to an audience of subject-matter experts, national-security partners and potential investors at a Solutions Showcase event scheduled for Nov. 9, 2023.

For more information, please visit www.cusic.ca.

Quotes:

"Collaboration is the catalyst for innovation. Through the Canada-Ukraine Security Innovation Challenge we are creating enduring global partnerships and forging a path for game-changing solutions to national security challenges." Claudia Krywiak, President CEO at the Ontario Centre of Innovation.

"Ukrainian Startup Fund is proud to be part of the Canada-Ukraine Security Innovation Challenge, where collaboration ignites the forge of transformative advancements in the realm of security technology of both Canadian and Ukrainian technological enterprises. This union not only underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation but also heralds a potent era of cross-border cooperation, poised to reshape the landscape of security on a global scale." Pavlo Kartashov, CEO, Ukrainian Startup Fund.

"Communitech is proud to help foster the development and commercialization of leading-edge technology through the Canada-Ukraine Security Innovation Challenge. This initiative supports founders from both countries and is another example of our commitment to harness the power of collaboration to advance Tech for Good." Joel Semeniuk, Chief Strategy Officer, Communitech

"Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is a proud partner of the Canada-Ukraine Security Innovation Challenge. This initiative represents the type of cross-border collaboration needed to drive cybersecurity innovation and commercialization, so we can protect our society, institutions and national security." Sumit Bhatia, Director, Innovation and Policy, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst.

About the Ontario Centre of Innovation:

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) brings industry, academic, and government partners together to invest in collaborative R&D, technology development, and commercialization opportunities that generate the highest return on innovation for Ontarians. As an ecosystem connector, OCI initiates unparalleled partnership opportunities, develops and manages successful industry-academic collaborations, supports high-potential SMEs in commercializing ground-breaking research, and provides hands-on training and skills development opportunities for the next generation of highly skilled talent.

OCI drives economic growth and job creation through investments in the development, commercialization, and adoption of advanced technologies. For more information: https://www.oc-innovation.ca

About Communitech:

Established in 1997 in Waterloo Region, Communitech was built by tech founders who saw the need for a community of support to help ensure the future prosperity of Canada. Today, Communitech is Canada's leading innovation hub, supporting a community of more than 1,200 founders by providing accelerated opportunities to access talent, capital and sales.

As Canada's tech supercharger, Communitech helps founders start, grow and succeed by:

Hiring and retaining the smartest, brightest and most experienced people

Accessing growth financing at every stage

Selling to the biggest customers at home and around the world

Connecting the right people at the right time peers who have been there before, coaches who can guide them through the difficult spots and partners from all over Canada

About Ukrainian Startup Fund:

Ukrainian Startup Fund is the one-of-a-kind state institution that helps innovative projects and technology startups raise funds at the early stages and launch their projects. The fund is the driver of the startup ecosystem development, provides conditions for the growth of the sector, creates a positive investment image of the Ukrainian tech industry abroad, and represents Ukrainian innovative solutions around the world.

