Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Jean-Francois Leandri has been promoted to the position of Global Risk Control Officer, part of BHSI's Chief Underwriting Office, reporting to Dean LaPierre, Chief Underwriting Officer, Property Marine, BHSI.

"Our risk engineering expertise is integral to our ability to provide superior technical risk underwriting to our customers," said Dean. "Jean-Francois' leadership will ensure a consistent level of excellence in the risk control function that is foundational to our sustainable, long-term underwriting, worldwide."

Jean-Francois joined BHSI in 2020 as Risk Engineering Manager in France. Trained as both a Boiler Machinery and Fire Prevention Consultant, he has more than 25 years of engineering experience spanning a wide range of occupancies and geographies. He continues to be based in Paris and can be reached at Jf.leandri@bhspecialty.com.

