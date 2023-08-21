Future Blockchain Summit: Fernando Garibay and OG Arabian Prince join forces for Dubai Harbour Tech Event

Exclusive Video Interview: Heavyweight Producers Discover Parallel Journeys Bridging Generations and Genres, as they Discuss the Power of Technology and Storytelling to Make Hits

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / OG Arabian Prince and Fernando Garibay will be part of the stellar line-up at Future Blockchain Summit, from 15 to 18 October at the iconic Dubai Harbour, alongside Expand North Star and part of GITEX Global at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Watch the show teaser: https://youtu.be/goNLJHmct6U

See the full interview from Los Angeles: https://youtu.be/zTkpw5khnUw



Caption: Fernando Garibay and OG Arabian Prince meet for the first time and discuss what makes a hit, the impact of AI on the Creative Process, and Web3 opportunities in entertainment from music to film, and fashion to gaming.

Internationally recognized creative pedigree

OG Arabian Prince is the forgotten founding member and co-producer of the rap group N.W.A, the band behind the first major Gangsta Rap album, Straight Outta Compton - the debut album that made household names out of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Easy-E.

Fernando Garibay, founder and CEO of the Garibay Institute & Center, has written and produced five number one records and worked with countless artists over two decades. Most significantly, he is the Grammy Award-winning producer of Born This Way.



Caption: Fernando Garibay is the Grammy Award-winning producer of Lady Gaga's quadruple platinum album "Born This Way" and the Musical Director of her tour "The Born This Way Ball".

"Tech is music, tech is fashion, tech is food"

Oscar Wendel, Senior Manager, DWTC, spoke to Arabian Prince and Fernando about the impact of Web3 and AI on the music industry. Asked what delegates at Future Blockchain can expect from the dynamic collaboration, Arabian Prince said: "We'll come up with something bigger, badder, better!"

Caption: OG Arabian Prince co-produced the first major Gangsta Rap album 'Straight Outta Compton' that captured and defined an era that lives on today, having laid the groundwork for rap music in format, expression and attitude.

Fernando added that the audience will experience the power of music as a storytelling medium. "We work with a lot of world leaders. They hear one song, or we create one song in front of them, and they're in tears, because you can't hide from yourself. There's nothing but you and this incredible wall of sound and experience."

OG Arabian Prince said: "Tech is music, tech is fashion, tech is food. I love that it brought me to GITEX in Dubai to expand my mind even more. My whole life has been music and tech. That's who I am. I'm just here to create and be an innovator."

On the subject of technology, he highlighted: "As for the music and media aspect, blockchain and Web3 is going to be one of the biggest shifts in how we interact with businesses, especially the business of music. Artists will finally get paid what they deserve in royalties. I think we're getting closer. It's another five years or so before we see something that's really going to work and change this industry."



Caption: Fernando Garibay produced the theme song for the surprise box office hit 'Sound of Freedom'

"Two divergent conversations"

Fernando stressed that "you're going to see a really big shift in the economics of creating art and how it is transferred. There's a war being fought now over the distribution of power when it comes to leveraging tech. There's two divergent conversations. The first is about the democratization and egalitarian, decentralized power of blockchain and the Metaverse. The second leverages tech like AI for your personal use, rather than having it cloud based.

"This dictates whether we go to a fully decentralized model for economics and a distribution model of straight from the artist to the consumer, which is how we plan to use Web3 in the music industry. Equally, if we decentralize our access to AI, that gives us full control of the knowledge set, rather than having a conglomerate dictate what we should understand about AI, or how we synthesize our answers and questions," concluded Fernando.

Future Blockchain Summit: MENA's first and largest Blockchain conference & exhibition

Future Blockchain Summit will bring together world-leading enterprises and influential minds from 15 - 18 October at the iconic Dubai Harbour, to explore the transformative potential of disruptive multi-industry Blockchain technologies.

Now in its sixth edition, the event takes place alongside Expand North Star and as part of GITEX Global at Dubai World Trade Centre - the world's largest tech exhibition and startup show with 170,000+ visitors from 176 countries, 5000+ exhibitors including 1,027 Startups from 63 countries, and an investor program with 680+ Investors from 52 countries.

Fernando Garibay

Music Producer, Polymath, Creativity Theorist. Recognized for his Grammy and award-winning work with Lady Gaga, U2, Sia, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Shakira, Bruno Mars, Kylie Minogue, Enrique Iglesias, Sting. Fernando is a lecturer at Harvard University, Harvard Business School, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Stanford University and California Western Law School, as well as a contributor to the World Economic Forum/YGL community. Fernando Garibay is the Chairman and Founder of the Garibay Institute.

