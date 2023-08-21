Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon' or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to global online gaming operators, has been granted a license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the regulatory agency responsible for the oversight of the modern open and regulated iGaming and sports betting market in Ontario.

The license will allow Playgon to supply Ontario approved iGaming and sports betting operators with its mobile focused live dealer platform from its state of the art broadcasting studio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Having already secured interest in anticipation of receiving our license the Company is now able to move forward and partner with iGaming operators in this growing North American regulated jurisdiction to introduce our mobile focused live dealer technology (VegasLounge) to local players in the Canadian province. Further announcements will be made once we go live.

This year, iGaming Ontario reported that Ontarians wagered about $35.6 billion (CAD) in the first year of the market, https://igamingontario.ca/en/news/ontario-emerges-one-north-americas-largest-igaming-markets-first-year, a massive figure for the debut of online gaming in the province. It resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in total gaming revenue over the period, a figure that places the province in the top five of all North American jurisdictions, according to iGaming Ontario.

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games, said, "Receiving our supplier licence for Ontario is another major milestone for our company and we are extremely excited for the opportunity in this market. Not only is it our first entrance into North America for our mobile first live dealer technology, we have significant interest for our product in this market that we will announce in due course. Ontario has quickly become among the top 5 iGaming jurisdictions in North America and live dealer tables accounted for 32% of the revenue generated within the online casino vertical which makes it a very attractive market for us to pursue."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

