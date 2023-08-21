Snowplow, the global leader in data creation, today announced that technology analyst firm GigaOm has found that its solution outperforms Google Analytics 4 (GA4) following a comprehensive field test. The report provides marketing and analytics decision makers with a detailed overview of the two analytics solutions and helps them decide where to invest.

GigaOm's report, titled "Digital Analytics and Measurement Tools Evaluation," provides a detailed comparison of parameters such as ease of use (usability), performance, data scanned, and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Specifically, the report found that Snowplow was 6.9 times faster than GA4 for the queries GigaOm tested, had far less scanned query data, and proved orders of magnitude less expensive than GA4 over a three-year period. Snowplow was more than twice as cost-effective.

"We're delighted with the results of the study, which validate Snowplow's ease of use, superior performance and cost effectiveness compared to GA4," said Alex Dean, CEO and co-founder of Snowplow. "Marketers and data professionals around the world trust our platform to accelerate insights and minimize costly development cycles. Our latest product launches, including Snowplow Digital Analytics, Powered by Snowflake, help provide companies with an even more powerful alternative to GA4."

As marketing and data teams in companies of all sizes work more closely together, they are looking for products that can help them break down silos that have traditionally hindered internal collaboration. GigaOm's report confirms this, saying, "our ease of use testing revealed that working with the Snowplow data was significantly easier, primarily because it ships with an e-commerce accelerator that includes dbt models that produce derived tables optimized for analytics. The data produced by Snowplow (out-of-the-box, in BigQuery) is significantly easier to work with than that produced by GA4. A big reason for this is that Snowplow ships with an e-commerce accelerator. In our findings, Snowplow significantly outperformed GA4."

Analytics tools can be a competitive advantage for organizations, especially in today's data-driven world. In particular, access to reliable, timely, and detailed digital analytics is essential for all consumer brands to truly understand the customer journey and enable use cases such as in session personalization.

While Google Analytics (GA) has historically been the go-to choice for analytics users, organizations are now choosing whether to adapt, continue or migrate from GA4 to other solutions as they look for better, faster and more cost-effective solutions. GigaOm's product review, which recognizes Snowplow's solution as a key replacement for GA4, is significant for any organization looking to enhance its analytics capabilities to improve customer engagement.

Read the full GigaOm report and learn more about Snowplow's strengths compared to GA4, here.

About Snowplow

Snowplow empowers organizations to generate trustworthy, first-party customer data to power Marketing and Advertising performance.

1.9+ million sites and applications use Snowplow to generate and model first-party customer data from across their digital interfaces to capture descriptive customer journeys and build actionable first-party behavioral profiles. Purposely designed for the data platforms as a single source of truth; marketers, data teams and CDPs can activate Snowplow data across Customer 360, personalization and ML use cases.

With Snowplow, organizations like Strava, Autotrader, and Software.com reach, engage and win customers, while retaining an industry-leading data governance posture, with full GDPR and CCPA compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818922158/en/

Contacts:

Angelina Draper

Head of Communications

Snowplow

Email: angelina@snowplow.io

Web: www.snowplow.io