Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
WKN: A2P7Z1 | ISIN: US52567D1072 | Ticker-Symbol: LE0
Tradegate
21.08.23
15:31 Uhr
12,750 Euro
-0,095
-0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONADE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONADE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,63512,70515:32
12,68012,76015:32
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 15:02
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lemon Law Experts Presents the 'Lemonade' Contest: A Chance to Win 2 Beyonce Tickets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / The Lemon Law Experts, a California Lemon Law Firm, is proud to introduce the Lemonade Contest-a social media video contest centered around Beyoncé's acclaimed "Lemonade" album. This event embraces musical expression, community impact, and creative engagement.

Lemon Law Experts' Lemonade Contest

Lemon Law Experts' Lemonade Contest



Beyond their legal endeavors, the Lemon Law Experts are strongly committed to uplifting their local community and have partnered with various non-profits throughout California. They firmly believe that nurturing a strong and vibrant community enriches the lives of all its members.

With this enduring spirit, The Lemon Law Experts are thrilled to introduce the Lemonade Contest. Entrants are invited to lip-sync to a song from Beyoncé's Lemonade album for a chance to win two tickets to her concert on September 2, 2023, at SOFI Stadium.

Submitting a video through social media by 11:59 PM on August 25th grants a chance to enjoy an unforgettable night of vibrant music. Participants are encouraged to explore their creativity while adhering to guidelines.

We invite all Californians to participate in the "Lemon Law Experts' Lemonade Contest" and showcase their creativity while supporting our community initiatives.

For full details, guidelines, and entry information, please visit the Lemonade Contest Page. Be a part of this balanced fusion of community and creativity!

Contact Information

Madi Garza
Marketing Manager
listings@nolemon.com

SOURCE: The Lemon Law Experts

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775441/The-Lemon-Law-Experts-Presents-the-Lemonade-Contest-A-Chance-to-Win-2-Beyonce-Tickets

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
