PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Welcomes Kale My Name to XMarket Vegan Food Hall

-- Adored 100% vegan Chicago restaurant and bar to join as one of six initial culinary concepts when XMarket Vegan Food Hall opens in September --

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that Kale My Name, a 100% vegan restaurant and bar adored by the Chicago community, will join the XMarket Vegan Food Hall as one of its six initial culinary concepts when the Midwest's largest food hall officially opens to the public on September 14.

Opened in 2020 by entrepreneur and hospitality veteran Nemanja Golubovic and named after the well-known Beyonce song "Say My Name," Kale My Name has grown to become one of the top-rated vegan restaurants in North Chicago. The restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Vegan Restaurant of the Year " by VegOut Magazine, Veggie Award 2022 for "Best Vegan Casual Restaurant" in the country by VegNews Magazine, Best of Chicago Award for "Best Vegan Restaurant" by Chicago Reader, two times winner of "Best Brunch" in Chicago, second in United States by VegOut Magazine, winner of "Best Vegan Restaurant" in Chicago by Restaurant Guru, winner of "Best Patio" and two times winner for "Best Social Media Account" by North River Commission, and two times winner of "Diner Choice Award" by Open Table.

Said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO, "We're thrilled to welcome Kale My Name as one of the first food concepts to our vegan food hall. We expect their greatest hits like the Fried Avocado Tacos, Buffalo Cauliflower, and Jackfruit Wrap to be just as popular at our new location. With launch partners such as Kale My Name, we are going to be offering patrons an amazing culinary experience that will set the standard for food halls for vegans and non-vegans alike. We're excited for our soft opening which is less than one month away!"

"Having just celebrated the third anniversary of our flagship restaurant in the Albany Park neighborhood, now is the perfect time to open a second location to make our vegan cuisine accessible to even more Chicagoans," added Kale My Name founder and CEO Nemanja Golubovic. "I could never have imagined having one much less two restaurants in Chicago, and I look forward to making this a huge success."

Co-developed and operated with the Macromia Group, a restaurant developer specializing in building high-end dining and retail locations from concept to creation, the 6,500 square foot XMarket Vegan Food Hall will be the largest vegan food hall in the Midwest. The space will seat 375 people and include six restaurants, a wine and beer bar, a coffee shop, and a bodega-style grocery store that includes a vegan cheesemonger. The food hall is located at 804 W. Montrose Ave. in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago.

