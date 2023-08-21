Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Empava Appliances, a leading brand of kitchen appliances designed to deliver, has launched its official online store at kitchenappliancestore.com. The new website offers customers a convenient and secure way to shop for Empava's products, as well as access to exclusive deals, discounts, and extended warranties.

Empava Appliances announces its official online store at kitchenappliancestore.com.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/177899_pressreleaseimage_550.jpg

Empava Appliances is known for its innovative and high-quality products, such as gas ranges, wall ovens, cooktops, range hoods, wine coolers, and pizza ovens. Empava's products are designed to meet the needs and preferences of different customers, with features such as smart touch controls, self-cleaning functions, dual fuel options, and more. Empava's products are also energy-efficient, durable, and easy to install.

The new website allows customers to browse through Empava's products by category, price, rating, or popularity. Customers can also filter the products by size, color, fuel type, or installation type. Each product page provides detailed information about the product's features, specifications, dimensions, and reviews. Customers can also view related products or compare products side by side.

Customers who shop at kitchenappliancestore.com can enjoy the following benefits:

Complimentary shipping on all orders in the US.

Extended 1-year warranty on all products

30-day return policy

Secure payment methods

Customer service via phone, email, or chat

Access to promotional series and summer hot sale events

Empava Appliances invites customers to visit their new website and explore their products. Empava Appliances aims to provide customers with the best kitchen appliances that will enhance their cooking experience and make their life better.

"We are thrilled to launch our official online store at kitchenappliancestore.com and offer our customers a new way to shop for our products. Our online store reflects our commitment to providing high-quality kitchen appliances that are designed to deliver. We hope that our customers will enjoy the convenience, security, and benefits of shopping at kitchenappliancestore.com," said Ricky Cheng, founder of Empava Appliances.

Empava Appliances is not only expanding its online presence but also partnering with prominent dealers to offer its products to more customers. Some of the recent partnerships include Premium Home Source, a leading online retailer of home improvement products that offers a wide range of Empava's products, and Appliances Connection, another prominent appliance store that carries Empava's products in categories such as ovens, cooktops, and range hoods.

For more information, please visit kitchenappliancestore.com

Press Contact:

Ricky Cheng

social@kitchenappliancestore.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177899