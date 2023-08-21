Rugged device innovator Bullitt Group has launched a disruptive and unique two-way satellite messaging service Bullitt Satellite Messenger and has teamed with Innominds to build and strengthen its integrated app and cloud service offering, filling the gap of cellular network dead zones.

Launched in the US earlier this month, Bullitt Satellite Messenger seamlessly integrates existing cell and satellite networks. When cell service drops, Bullitt Satellite Messenger kicks in, providing a continuous level of connectivity. This can be essential in a number of situations, from mission and business critical operations such as remote field work and emergency services to those simply looking for reliable service in remote areas where they live or explore.

For a more in-depth look at Bullitt Satellite Messenger, and the collaboration between the two companies watch this video.

Bullitt selected Innominds to build the wrap around interface and integration of the app for Bullitt Satellite Messenger. Innominds is a specialist provider of digital transformation and software product engineering services for leading enterprises and global software product companies.

Quote from Jonathan Nattrass, Chief Product Officer at Bullitt Group

"We've all experienced the inconvenience of dead zones in our cell service. But for many it's more than an inconvenience, it's a life-or-death situation, or simply the only way to communicate with the outside world. Satellite connectivity fills that gap on the fringes of connectivity. Innominds brought the depth of engineering expertise we required to help us build an absolutely seamless customer experience."

Bullitt Satellite Messenger is the world's first, and currently only, app to send text messages via a GEO satellite network. Devices ready to connect to the Bullitt Satellite platform have been available across Europe since April 2023. These include the Cat S75, the most reliable phone ever for advanced two-way satellite messaging, location sharing and SOS assistance and the motorola defy satellite link, a compact, lightweight accessory that allows any Android or iOS device to connect to the Bullitt Satellite Messenger platform.

On either device, the app integrates with the user's existing contacts to provide a seamless experience when using satellite to communicate. The time to initially connect to the satellite and send a message is around 10 seconds.

Quote from Raj Ganti, President Strategic Accounts at Innominds

"Supporting Bullitt Group to build Bullitt Satellite Messenger was an exciting 'world's first' project and a perfect example of how our integration expertise at the edge can be applied. An 'invisible' and seamless integration of satellite networks into a smartphone network creates enormous technical challenges. Combining technical integrations with an easy-to-use customer interface to create a compelling solution is one of the many areas where we excel."

Bullitt Group is also licensing the patented Bullitt Satellite Messenger app and solution to third parties to offer a robust, always on service to customers.

Bullitt Satellite Messenger is the first 3GPP standards-based satellite NTN or 'direct-to-device' service. It connects with a cell service to access existing geostationary satellites, providing affordable and continuous coverage over existing, well-established infrastructure. With this new technology, customers can message over satellite, as long as they have a clear view of the sky.

Bullitt Satellite Messenger is built to utilize a cellular data connection wherever possible, with the intention of saving customers from unnecessarily using their satellite data allowance when a message could have been sent without charge over a standard terrestrial network. Device software switches to the satellite connection only when no cellular or Wi-Fi is available.

About Bullitt Group

Bullitt Group is an innovative British smartphone company specializing in ruggedized, and satellite-connected devices, apps and services. Bullitt Group enables its customers to use their device wherever they go-whether that be construction sites, off-shore fishing farms, or in rural places where terrestrial-based connectivity can't reach. Bullitt Group's heritage in offering resistant, reliable, all-proof rugged devices, is bolstered by its leveraging of satellite connectivity to offer the world's most advanced satellite-connected smartphone. Bullitt Group's satellite-connected devices enable customers to access connectivity services in the most challenging and remote locations, while also enabling its MNO partners to deliver connectivity beyond the limitations of terrestrial-based networks. For more information, visit: www.bullitt.com www.bullitt-group.com.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, cloud and DevOps, and security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications. Visit www.innominds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809535140/en/

Contacts:

Bullitt Group

Lisa Meakin

l.meakin@bullitt-group.com

Innominds

Ken Montgomery

kmontgomery@innominds.com