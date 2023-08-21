Plume Advances 'Full Stack Optimization' and Launches a New Intelligent Home Security Offering

-First-of-its-kind enhancement leverages Plume's cloud and AI-powered Consumer Experience Management Platform to automatically optimize the performance of home security apps-

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect -- Network services and consumer experience pioneer Plume ® today announced an important home security enhancement to its recently launched Full Stack Optimization offering that enables the measurement and prioritization of traffic down to the application category level. Through the addition of a fourth application category-'Home Security'-building on Streaming, Gaming, and Video Conferencing, Plume is now able to optimize home WiFi traffic and performance for popular applications connected to devices such as cameras and video doorbells.

This feature enhancement managed within the Haystack ® Support Suite leverages Sense, Plume's motion-sensing service, to automatically prioritize home network traffic for security devices and applications when subscribers are away from home. The latest enhancement to Plume's Full Stack Optimization adds a new layer of sophisticated application intelligence that optimizes the traffic flow to this new category.

"Service providers must look for new ways to enrich their offerings through cloud and AI applications," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking, from market analysts Dell'Oro Group. "In today's hyper-connected home environments, consumers expect smart automation that alleviates time pressure and supports individual lifestyles. The combination of WiFi motion sensing and individual application optimization will help adoption of home security as a revenue-generating use case for operators."

Using Sense's robust smart features, security-related applications and associated devices will be prioritized automatically when the home is triggered into "away" mode and will revert automatically when users return. This innovation brings personalized customer experience and heightened control over home security devices, providing a compelling addition for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to enrich their service offerings for consumers.

"Cameras and doorbells was the highest growth category-up a massive 32%1-when we analyzed the most popular devices onboarded after Prime Day 2022 over 2023," said Valerie Buckingham, Chief Marketing Officer of Plume. "By using customer insights from our expansive network of over 50 million locations we can identify new use cases and stay ahead of the curve. Combining Plume's WiFi motion-sensing technology with our robust Full Stack Optimization offering has enabled us to take a significant step in ensuring homes are connected and secure."

The Plume Cloud has actively managed over 2.5 billion devices and over 94,000 device types, across 50+ million smart homes and small businesses. Through the management of this unmatched global Software Defined Network, Plume's AI algorithms benefit from collective machine learning across multiple geographies, topologies, and use cases to optimize consumer experience more effectively.

By understanding the unique performance needs of devices and their applications, Full Stack Optimization significantly improves latency and maximizes bandwidth in real-time, ensuring that devices and applications are performance-optimized to work at their peak.

1 Combined growth figure for US and Europe.

