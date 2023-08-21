Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net profit in H123 of €11.7m, compared to a loss of €3.8m in H122. Lower operational results were more than offset by a better investment result. Bovemij's results will not directly affect PB Holding's H123 results, which will be reported on 28 September. These results will largely be driven by the operational costs of the holding, as Bovemij has not paid out a dividend over FY22 in H123. At the end of FY22, PB Holding's stake in Bovemij had a book value of €3.38 per share.

