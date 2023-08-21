Anzeige
WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
17.08.23
15:52 Uhr
139,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,42 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,00141,0016:53
140,00141,0016:53
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 15:50
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Named One of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Wesco International

Wesco International, Monday, August 21, 2023, Press release picture

Wesco has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek. This reflects our commitment to developing, equipping, and empowering our people to be successful in their careers and lives. Our culture of embracing authenticity, diverse perspectives, and individual ways of thinking ensures that all team members have a voice.

We work hard to deliver value for our customers and suppliers. At Wesco, we know we're a part of something bigger than ourselves and that each of us play a role in contributing to the mission of building greatness. As one team, we are excited for the future of our company and what we will accomplish and learn along the way.

Learn more about why people love working for Wesco here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775613/Wesco-Named-One-of-Americas-Greatest-Workplaces-by-Newsweek

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.